Delhi Covid Tally: The national capital on Monday witnessed a minor dip in the new covid cases, Delhi logged 501 fresh patients against yesterday’s 517. However, the positivity rate soared to 7.72 against 4.21 on Sunday. No death was reported on Monday.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Man in Blue Kurta Shown Firing in Viral Video Nabbed by Delhi Police | WATCH

With the numbers reported on Monday, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally rose to 18,69,051, while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new death was reported. On Saturday, 461 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi. The positivity rate was 5.33. Also Read - Situation Not Alarming, Hospitalisation Rate is Low: Delhi Health Minister Amid Uptick in Covid Cases

While Delhi is now reporting around 500 cases daily — compared to around 200 a week ago, India on Monday saw a surge of 90 per cent as it reported 2,183 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Bricks, Stones Thrown at Cops in Jahangirpuri; Delhi Police Calls it 'Minor, One-off Incident' | 10 Points

Here are the top updates on Covid in the national capital:

The Uttar Pradesh government put all the state’s districts in the national capital region (NCR) on alert mode as an upward trend is observed in COVID-29 cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Mask mandates have been issued in the state capital Lucknow and six other districts in UP’s NCR — Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat.

“Though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Delhi, it is not an alarming situation as rate of hospitalisation is low,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.

India’s tally of daily COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in the past 24 hours to more than 2,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

The country logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542

The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala, the data showed.

Of 213 deaths recorded by Kerala, one death was reported on April 17 while 62 were designated as COVID-19 fatalities after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, and remaining 150 deaths were reported from April 13 to 16, according to the ministry.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.