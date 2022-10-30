Delhi: The overall air quality of the national capital continues to be in the “Very Poor” category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 350 on Sunday Morning. This is after the city reported the same category starting from Friday night and carrying on to Saturday when some areas reported a “severe” category of air quality, such as Anand Vihar where the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded 464.Also Read - Teenager Stabbed to Death in Delhi For Protesting Sister’s Harassment, Horrific Video Emerges

IMPLEMENTATION OF STAGE II GRADED RESPONSE ACTION PLAN

The subcommittee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as per the severity of the situation in the capital on October 19. This includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, along with the use of diesel generators.

DELHIITES COMPLAIN OF BREATHING ISSUES, IRRITATION IN EYES

Residents in Delhi on Saturday complained of breathing issues, burning sensation, and irritation in the eyes. "Stepping out of home is a necessity. Breathing gets difficult sometimes, you can feel the change in the air even in eyes," Sukhdev, a cart puller, was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

A group of cyclists at India Gate said they faced irritation in the eyes and breathing difficulties. “We are from Gurugram. There’s breathing difficulty and irritation in the eyes,” the cyclists said.

DELHI BANS CONSTRUCTION, DEMOLITION ACTIVITIES WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has put a ban on all construction and demolition activities in the capital and National Capital Region (NCR). Barring a few projects, no activities pertaining to the construction or demolition of buildings would be allowed in Delhi NCR.

The commission has also directed the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

WHAT IS GRADED RESPONSE ACTION PLAN

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) – a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity, is classified under four stages depending on the air quality in Delhi. Stage I in a case of ‘poor’ air quality (AQI 201-300), Stage II for ‘very poor’ air quality, Stage III for ‘severe’ air quality (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV for ‘severe plus’ air quality (AQI>450).