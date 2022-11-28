Delhi’s Pandav Nagar Murder: Chopped Body Kept In Fridge; Mother-Son Duo Held. What We Know So Far

According to police, the victim was first given sleeping pills and later murdered.

Shocking footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood show accused Deepak walking with a bag in his hand late at night

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday made a breakthrough in a murder case of Anjan Das, a resident of Pandav Nagar. The man was murdered allegedly by his wife and son in June this year over an illicit affair. According to police, the victim was first given sleeping pills and later murdered.

The woman and her son then allegedly cut up his body, stored the pieces in a fridge and scattered them across Pandav Nagar and nearby areas. Delhi Police have recovered 6 pieces so far and search ops are underway to find out the remaining missing parts.

Watch: CCTV Footage Confirms The Ghastly Crime

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

This murder comes in the wake of the dreadful Shraddha Walkar’s murder where the accused had opted for a similar method to kill the victim and then later dispose of the body.

According to Police, the accused Poonam and her son Dipak allegedly killed the man in June over an illicit affair. The victim was first given sleeping pills and later murdered, they added. They later cut the body into several pieces and disposed of the body across the Pandav Nagar area.

What We Know So Far

According to reports, Police found a body in June this year but they could not figure out its identity. On June 5 some body parts were recovered in Ramlila maidan, East district. Then for the next 3 days two legs, two thighs, a skull and a forearm were recovered and then the case was filed When Shraddha Walkar’s case came to the fore the police also probed to find out if it belonged to hers. Later, the cops figured out that the body belonged to Anjan Das, a resident of Pandav Nagar. According to Police, the accused Poonam and her son Dipak allegedly killed the man in June over an illicit affair. The victim was first given sleeping pills and later murdered. They later cut the body into several pieces and disposed of the body across the Pandav Nagar area. The accused Poonam married Anjan Das in 2017 after her husband Kallu passed away in 2016. Kallu was Deepak’s father who was also involved in the crime. The deceased, Anjan, was married in Bihar too and had 8 children there. He wasn’t earning & often use to fight. The deceased went missing 6 months ago but there was no complaint filed by the family members. On May 30, the mother-son made deceased Anjan drink liquor and mixed sleeping pills in it. Then they slit his throat & left the body in the home for a day for the blood to drain out. Then they chopped off the body into 10 pieces, and 6 pieces were recovered. Accused Poonam and her son Deepak were seen in CCTV footage, they were questioned and they confessed to the crime.