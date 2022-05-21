New Delhi: As the heatwave continues in the north-west India, the power demand for Delhi continues to rise, creating new records while BSES, the electricity distribution companies in Delhi, on Friday attributed “cooling load” (ACs + Coolers + Fans) as the reason behind an increase in the power demand.Also Read - Rain, Thunderstorm in Parts of Delhi-NCR Bring Much-Needed Respite From Scorching Heat | Videos

On Thursday night at 11:24 pm, the city’s peak power demand not only clocked the season’s highest at 7070 MW, but also the highest ever in the month of May. Also Read - Tomato Prices Cross Rs 100 In Tamil Nadu, State Plans to Sell It At Minimal Prices In ‘Pannai Pasumai’ Shops

Almost around 50 per cent of Delhi’s power demand in summers is because of the cooling load (ACs + Coolers + Fans). Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Forest Area Near Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi. See PHOTOS

As per Discom wise peak power demand on Thursday, this is only the fourth year in Delhi’s history when the national capital’s peak power demand has breached the 7000 MW.

“It breached the 7,000 mark for the first time in 2018 (July 10), when it clocked 7016 MW. The following year (2019), it clocked 7409 MW (July 2), the highest ever recorded in the history of Delhi. In 2020, it did not cross the 7,000 MW and peaked at 6314 MW. In 2021 (July 2), the city’s peak power demand clocked 7323 MW. This year, the expected peak power demand of around 8200 MW is an increase of around 285 per cent over the peak power demand of 2879 MW in 2002,” said BSES.

Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by 10 per cent since May 1 and since April 1, Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by over 58 per cent, informed the Discom adding that this is the 15th time in 20 days of May that the national capital’s peak power demand has crossed 6000 MW.

As per the Discom, Delhi’s peak power demand in May had never crossed the 6000 MW in 2021 and 2020. In 2019, it had crossed the 6000 MW mark only on three occasions – May 29 (6020 MW), May 30 (6240 MW) and May 31 (6461 MW).

In May so far, the peak power demand has been higher on 100 per cent of the corresponding days of May of 2021, 2020 and 2019.

“Earlier, in April 2022, the peak power demand had been higher on 100 per cent of the corresponding days’ vis-a-vis that of April 2021, 2020 and 2019. Moreover, on seven occasions in April 2022, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked the highest ever in April, each breaking the previous record in quick succession. On April 19, it was 5735 MW, 5761 MW on April 20, 5781 MW on August 21, 5786 MW on April 27, 6050 MW on April 28 and 6197 on April 29 and 6036 MW on April 30,” said BSES.