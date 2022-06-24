Pragati Maidan Tunnel News: The Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be closed for vehicular traffic every Sunday to let pedestrians visit the Rs 920 crore worth project and treat themselves to the mesmerising artwork inside.Also Read - Rajinder Nagar Bypoll: 43.75% Voter Turnout Recorded in Delhi's Key Constituency

Pragati Maidan Inauguration: The tunnel was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 1.3-km-long tunnel has turned into a selfie point as people are often seen clicking pictures with the murals depicting India’s culture, flora-fauna, zodiac symbols and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Also Read - Delhi Boy, 10, Dies in Skipping Rope Accident While Enacting Stunt From Video

Mesmerizing Artwork: Officials of the International Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), a central government entity that is managing the tunnel, said the artwork inside the facility is a “feast to the eyes” and the public should be allowed to witness the splendid work. Also Read - 1 Dead, 6 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Rohini | Visuals From Spot

“We have decided to keep the tunnel closed for traffic every Sunday for the time being and allow the public to witness the mesmerising artwork inside. Pedestrians will be allowed to walk around. This arrangement will come into force coming Sunday,” ITPO Chairman and Managing Director LC Goyal told PTI on Friday.

Pragati Maidan Corridor: 5 key points on newly launched ITPO tunnel

The main ITPO tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The-six lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan. A unique component of the tunnel is that two cross tunnels below the main tunnel road have been constructed in order to facilitate movement of the traffic from either side of the parking lot. The long-awaited tunnel is equipped with the latest global standard facilities for smooth movement of traffic such as smart fire management, modern ventilation and automated drainage, digitally controlled CCTV and public announcement system inside the tunnel. This tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg. Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses – four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.

Allow schoolchildren and others to walk around and appreciate Tunnel’s Artwork: PM Modi

The prime minister, during the inauguration ceremony of the tunnel last Sunday, had lauded the artwork and suggested that they should be closed for traffic for a few hours on Sundays to allow schoolchildren and others to walk around and appreciate it.

Besides the tunnel, Modi had also inaugurated the five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor. The project is funded entirely by the central government.

Officials said murals inside the tunnel were handpainted and manufactured on a mild steel sheet, which enhances the look and quality. The colour of these murals changes at every 250 metres in the tunnel, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)