New Delhi: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on Friday stopped all other non-Covid services at the facility. Issuing a statement, the hospital said that all the non-Covid services provided at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital are hereby suspended with immediate effect till further orders.

It must be noted that the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital has been declared as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital, where only corona patients will be treated. The hospital had already reserved 500 beds for COVID-19 patients.

In the hospital, the regular OPD services and other services started in January but due to increasing cases of COVID-19, this hospital has been dedicated once again for the COVID-19 treatment.

On Thursday, a vaccine officer at the hospital tested positive for Covid-19, leading to chaos and delay in the vaccination process at the premises. This particular hospital sees the maximum rush of vaccine beneficiaries coming to get the jab every day.

The development comes as the national capital on Thursday reported 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the daily health bulletin, the total positive cases in the city now stand at 6,98,005, including 23,181 active cases and 6,63,667 recoveries. So far, 11,157 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.