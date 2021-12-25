New Delhi: The famous Sacred Heart Cathedral church in Delhi that sees a huge rush of visitors on Christmas even and Christmas day remained closed today for visitors in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Unable to enter the premises of the church on Christmas, people lighted candles at the back gate.Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 25, Saturday: Hard Work Will Pay off For Aries, Love Life of Scorpio Will Remain on Track

A local visitor said, "We are disappointed as the church is closed but I think it is a good decision because Covid cases are increasing." "I understand these restrictions have been taken for our own safety," she added.

Another visitor Zud, from Maharashtra, said, "The church is closed and we have not offered prayers. Christmas is very auspicious for us as we celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ."

“We are disappointed as we are not able to offer prayers. We specially travelled all way from Mumbai to Delhi for this as the church is very renowned,” he said.

Saurabh Kumar said, “Yes, we are disappointed. But if we see the other side it is good as Covid cases are increasing and safety is topmost important.”

(With inputs from ANI)