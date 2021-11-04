Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, Delhi’s Sadar Bazar witnessed a massive footfall and COVID protocols were hardly being followed. Moving ahead the last year’s gloomy festive season due to the COVID pandemic, the markets in the national capital have been witnessing huge crowds this Diwali. Sadar Bazar is one of such traditional markets in Delhi which is popular for its varieties of goods available at cheap prices. People are flocking at Sadar Bazar to bring home the stuff ahead of the festival of light.Also Read - Tips to Stay Healthy and Beat Air Pollution This Diwali

Sonika, who came from Karol Bagh told ANI on Wednesday that she was taking precautionary measures as far as possible in the crowded Sadar Bazar. “I am taking precautions. But, it is difficult to maintain social distance in such a crowd,” she said. Also Read - People Vaccinated With Covaxin Can Now Enter US From November 8

Vivek, who reached Sadar Bazar for Diwali shopping said that people have become careless in following the COVID norms.

“We are trying as much as we can do here like wearing the mask properly, using sanitiser. But the carelessness about COVID can be clearly seen in the people. People have forgotten the bygone days,” Vivek said. Also Read - Life Has Been Nothing Short of a Dream, Says 'Khel Ratna' Sunil Chhetri

Sadar Bazar is flooded with idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh. There is plenty of home decorative stuff in the market as well. But the effect of inflation can be felt in the market as the idols are priced double than the previous years.Sangeeta, who came from Janakpuri for shopping said, “Due to the inflation, we have cut down the budget for Diwali shopping. We are buying goods very judiciously.”

Delhi reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. No death was recorded for the twelfth consecutive day due to the disease.

The Delhi Health Department said in its daily bulletin that the total count of COVID cases in the city has moved up 14,39,963 including 320 active cases.

(With ANI inputs)