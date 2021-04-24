New Delhi: Acute shortage of oxygen is hitting many hospitals hard in the national capital. In a latest development, Delhi’s Saroj Hospital in a statement on Saturday said it is suspending all new patient admissions in the hospital and discharging all old patients as well due to oxygen shortage. “We are closing the admissions because of an oxygen shortage. We are discharging the patients,” the Saroj Hospital said in a statement. Also Read - Delhi’s Batra Hospital With 350 COVID Patients Receives Oxygen Supply After SOS, Says Had to Plead For 12 Hours

On Friday, Delhi's Max Hospital also for some time suspended the new patient admission citing the same reason. However, hours later, the hospital withdrew the order after receiving an oxygen supply.

A couple of days back, the Saroj Hospital had moved Delhi High Court seeking directions for immediate supply of oxygen for seriously ill patients as it has run out of it. The petition from the hospital sought direction to the Centre, Delhi government and Inox, which supplies oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, to immediately supply 3000 cubic metre of oxygen and continue the same on a daily basis during the current COVID-19 wave.

Delhi | We are closing the admissions because of an oxygen shortage. We are discharging the patients: COVID in-charge, Saroj Hospital pic.twitter.com/bXNioSfary — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

“Currently, 70 patients are critical and in intensive care and 48 patients are on invasive and non-invasive ventilator support and need high flow oxygen. The waiting list has at least 172 patients with 64 of them critical with high oxygen support requirement. Thus, the bed capacity is under-utilised due to lack of oxygen,” the plea said.

With many hospitals struggling with dangerously low levels of oxygen supply, the Delhi government has decided to maintain a buffer stock of the gas to be used during extremely critical situations.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Thursday appointed three senior IAS officers as nodal officers to ensure smooth distribution and supply of oxygen to various hospitals in the city.

Each hospital will designate one of their senior staff to serve as a nodal officer related to oxygen matters, who will also maintain data and make request for emergency supply from buffer stock in critical situation.