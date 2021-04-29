New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus crisis, Delhi’s Sehgal Neo Hospital with 70 patients on oxygen support on Thursday said it has supply left only for the next 1 hour. The hospital has sent out an SOS seeking an immediate supply of oxygen. Also Read - Weekend Lockdown Extended in Uttar Pradesh; Total Shutdown For 3 Days Now | Details Here

“We are distressed that we have to do this again. We have received so much help. Our staff is working 24X7, but this is the crisis we have faced every few hours for the last 10 days. Pls help us save lives and continue to do our work,” the hospital said. Also Read - 'How Does Stopping IPL Help?' BCCI Official Says Amid Covid-19 Surge in India