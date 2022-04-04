New Delhi: The Delhi government is going to prepare a 14-point summer action plan to fight pollution in the capital on the lines of winter action plan, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday. Rai also appealed to the Centre to conduct joint monthly review of pollution situation in the national capital.Also Read - Heatwave Alert! Delhi To Be Sizzling Hot Till April 6

He said the plan will focus on open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, increasing green cover on the roadside, rejuvenation of water bodies, parks, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, urban farming, etc.

"We have decided to prepare a summer action like we have in winter to fight air pollution. Agencies concerned have been asked to prepare their respective plan by April 11," Rai said at a press conference. The minister stressed that 31 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi is from local sources and the rest is from outside.

(With PTI inputs)