Delivery Man Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Latest Road Rage Case: Here’s What Happened

After the incident, the locals rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Thakur's body had several injury marks.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old delivery worker was beaten to death in Delhi’s latest road rage on Saturday night. Giving details, police said two young men, Manish Kumar (19) and Lalchand (20), have been arrested for allegedly thrashing Pankaj Thakur during an argument over not clearing the way for a car in central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar.

“A 39-year-old Delivery man was beaten to death last night at Central Delhi’s Shadipur Village. Accused Manish and Golu were travelling in a cab. The deceased Pankaj Thakur had an argument on giving passage which led to a scuffle. Alleged persons pushed him off his scooty & beat him (Pankaj) resulting in his death,” DCP Central Sanjay Kumar Sain told ANI.

The alleged incident was reported around 11.30 PM on Saturday night when the victim was standing outside a shop. At that point, the accused arrived from a party in a cab and told him to leave. The two men scuffled with Thakur over his motorcycle being parked in the street, a senior police officer said.

“They argued over the space. Kumar and Lalchand got out of the cab and asked Thakur to leave. When he sat on his motorcycle, they pushed him off it and thrashed him,” a police officer told PTI.

Police said they have identified him by documents he was carrying and found that he worked as a helper in a shop and delivered groceries.

While probing the matter, police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity and found two men getting out of a cab, arguing with Thakur and then beating him to the point where he collapses to the ground, unconscious.

Later, police traced the cab using its number and identified the accused as Manish and Lalchand. After reaching their homes, police found that the two had fled and the cops then launched a search and the two were arrested last afternoon.

Police said the accused had told them that they were driving through the alley on Saturday night when they saw Thakur standing in the way with his bike. After they asked him to give way and they started an argument. After the altercation continued for a long time, they said, the two got off the car and pushed Thakur’s scooter. This led to a fight during which Thakur collapsed. Police said they have seized the vehicle and further probe is on.

