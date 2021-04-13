New Delhi: With a fresh surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the demand for oxygen cylinders and concentrators has gone three-fold among the 17,000 people in home isolation across Delhi. On the other hand, the Delhi government said that it is ramping up the medical infrastructure to fight the new COVID surge. The development comes as the national capital on Monday recorded 11,491 fresh cases, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the health department. Also Read - People Will Get Sufficient Time Before Lockdown is Imposed: Maharashtra Minister

With the surge in cases, infected people across Delhi find themselves in need of oxygen cylinders and such equipment, suppliers are flooded with calls and are scrambling to find more stock to meet the increased demand.

As per updates, an oxygen concentrator costs between Rs 35,000 and Rs 60,000. These oxygen concentrators can be rented for between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 per month. They run on electricity, and need to be plugged in at all times. Moreover, the oxygen cylinders are portable and cost Rs 6,000; a refill costs Rs 200. These too are available on rent – between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per month.

In the wake of this new crisis, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that he has written to the Centre to again scale up COVID beds in its hospitals. Asked about the bed requirements in view of escalating cases, Jain said, “We are ramping up medical infrastructure post the surge in cases and 5000 beds have been added in last one week.”

“We have also written to the Centre to again scale up Covid beds in its hospitals in Delhi in view of the massive surge. As of now, about 1,090 beds are there in their hospitals, which was above 4,000 during last surge. So, our request is to scale up back to that level,” the minister said.

Asked about ventilators’ requirements, Jain said, “About 50 per cent Covid beds in total are still available in hospitals. And, ventilator beds may be occupied, but very few patients are actually on ventilator.”

However, to address the crisis, the Delhi government on Monday declared 14 private hospitals in the city as “full COVID-19” hospitals and directed them not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders. Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment. Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

(With inputs from agecnies)