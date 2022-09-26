Delhi: Dengue cases have witnessed a spike in the past few days. Nearly 130 people have been diagnosed with dengue in the last few days, taking the tally of vector-borne disease in the city to over 500 so far this year. The spurt in dengue cases comes in the wake of heavy rains over the past few days in the capital. According to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, 281 cases have been reported this month alone till September 21.Also Read - Akasa Air Adds Agartala And Guwahati To Its Network, Additional Daily Flights On Bengaluru-Chennai Route

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease.

The city had recorded 396 dengue cases till September 17. In the last few days, 129 fresh cases have been reported, it said. Of the 525 total cases recorded till September 21 this year, 75 were reported in August.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 21 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 1,807.

A total of 106 cases of malaria and 20 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year in Delhi till September 21, the report said.

BREEDING SITES

A drive was conducted by MCD, to keep a tab on the spread of dengue, that revealed that out of 1,027 places, 257 sites were breeding grounds for mosquito.

Prominent construction sites where breeding was found include sites of ITPO, Pragati Madan; Sports Authority of India, Dwarka; SAARC University, Maidangarhi; DMRC, Dakhinpuri, DDA housing complex, Sector 19 Dwarka; and Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, it said.

LEGAL ACTION TAKEN

The MCD’s Public Health Department took action against owners or contractors of the sites by issuing 135 legal notices and 97 challans. Apart from this, prosecution was also launched against authorities linked to 69 sites. Action against owners, contractors of the sites was taken under DMC (Malaria & VBD)/Bye-laws 1975, the statement said.

PRECAUTIONS FROM DENGUE

Avoid wearing short sleeves or shorts in the morning or evening hours, when you venture out. It is easy for them to contract the disease.

Prevent the collection of water at homes in tyres, buckets and coolers. The dengue mosquito breeds in stagnant water and can easily infect people. Water should be emptied on a daily basis so that the mosquito does not breed.

One has to be very careful that monsoon is the season where dengue cases increase. Prevention is better than treatment of this virus.

GOVERNMENT PLAN TO COMBAT DENGUE

Amid the continuous spurt in dengue cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had said a plan has been devised to combat the vector-borne disease. Civic officials said dengue cases were recorded earlier than usual this year due to weather conditions congenial for mosquito breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the city, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths — the maximum since 2016.