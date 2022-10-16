Delhi: Time to get mosquito repellants and shields in place. Many states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar are witnessing a sudden surge in dengue cases since the last couple of days. According to government data, the dengue cases have risen significantly in the last few years. This year, a considerable number of dengue cases have been reported from Delhi and many cities of Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, UP has so far registered over 2,200 dengue cases, with the state capital Lucknow reporting over 300 cases.Also Read - COVID Cases Spike In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali; Positivity Rate Rises Over 2%

Similarly, Delhi has also recorded nearly 1000 cases. The central government intervenes whenever there is a sudden rise in dengue cases. Reports said that a six-member team has been sent to Uttar Pradesh very recently by the Union Health Ministry to collaborate with the state authorities in taking public health measures for dengue management in the districts of Firozabad, Agra and Etawah.

DENGUE CASES ON RISE: WHY IS OCTOBER VULNERABLE MONTH?

Officials said that October can be the most vulnerable period for the spread of dengue in Delhi and recent spells of rain have only added to the woes. Recently, the Delhi government asked hospitals to reserve 10-15 per cent beds for patients of vector-borne diseases.

The National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) is the nodal agency under the umbrella of the National Health Mission for Vector Borne Diseases (including dengue) prevention and control in the country has issued multiple advisories to state and Union Territories like ensuring availability of drugs, diagnostics, insecticides, equipment and to fill up the vacant positions of entomologists. Moreover, training has been imparted to doctors on case management and to entomologists on integrated vector control at the central and state level.

DENGUE COMMON SYMPTOMS

High Fever

Nausea

Lowered appetite

vomiting

Itchy skin or rash

Severe Bodyache

Low Blood Pressure

Pain in the belly, eyes,

Fatigue

Restlessness

DENGUE PRECAUTIONS