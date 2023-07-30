Home

Kejriwal Govt on Alert After Dengue Cases In Delhi Touch 5-year High in July, Advisory Issued

The government increased fines for mosquito breeding - Rs 1000 for households and Rs 5000 for commercial establishments.

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the dengue number in the national capital has touched a five-year high in 2023 raising concerns of the authorities. According to the reports, a total of 187 cases were reported till July 22 – the highest for the period since 2018. On Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday said the Delhi government has directed officials to run campaigns regarding dengue in schools and among the common man to put a check on the spread of the virus.

“Hospitals will be made ready for dengue cases. I also had a discussion with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner regarding the same today,” Hindustan Times reported quoting Bharadwaj. Last week, Doctors said that they are seeing a record surge in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, as well as dengue in the national capital.

Dengue is a viral fever which is vector-borne and usually the cases increase after the monsoon season every year. The common symptoms include fever, retro orbital pain, severe headache, pain abdomen, vomiting and sometimes, diarrhoea.

“In our OPDs, nearly 20 per cent of patients having fever are suffering from dengue. While the patients currently are not sick to be hospitalised and many of them are being taken care of in the OPD itself, but some are needing admissions and also platelet transfusions,” Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Hospital Vaishali, told IANS.

“There has been an approximately 10-12 per cent rise in the number of dengue patients coming to us,” added Dr Santosh Kumar Aggarwal, Sr Consultant – Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Sector 16, Faridabad.

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Internal Medicine, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, also said that the hospital is “getting more than average dengue cases per week this time, as compared to last year’s numbers”.

Steps Taken By Delhi Government To Check The Spread

The government increased fines for mosquito breeding – Rs 1000 for households and Rs 5000 for commercial establishments. In a meeting held last week, it was decided to check the breeding of mosquito larvae in households through breedings checkers. The 1031 helpline, in addition to Covid-19 cases, has been designated to cater to dengue cases as well. Bharadwaj also said a 24×7 control room will be set up soon. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the director of education to ensure the strict implementation of wearing full-sleeve clothes and full pants in schools as preventive measures. School students have been roped in to participate in the campaign to check spread. Children will be made responsible for spreading awareness and for checking their homes for stagnant water. A ‘Dengue Homework Cards’ has been asked to provide to the students to help monitor their homes. This report card to be made by the students has been made “mandatory” for all the schools in Delhi, the minister further said. ASHA workers, the Delhi Metro rail network and police have been asked to join the campaign against dengue. Delhi Metro has started making announcements at its stations to raise awareness. The government also urged people to avoid self-medication or buy over-the-counter drugs in case of a fever. “Aspirin, disprin, ibuprofen, which further thin the blood, should not be taken by a dengue patient. A doctor should be consulted in case of fever,” the minister cautioned.

How To Prevent Dengue?

To prevent the risk of dengue, the doctors suggested wearing protective clothes, using mosquito repellents, keeping the environment and surroundings clean, not letting water stagnate as mosquitos can multiply there, and keeping children protected.

