New Delhi: According to a civic body report released today, over 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, with more than 280 fresh cases logged in the last week, as reported by news agency PTI.

A total of 665 cases of dengue have been recorded in the month of October, dated till Oct 23. Dengue cases have been rising in the city in the last two weeks, with the vector-borne disease claiming its first death in Delhi in late September.

The woman who died was identified as Mamta Kashyap, aged about 35, and was a resident of Sarita Vihar in south Delhi. She died of dengue at a private hospital, after which her death was recorded on October 1According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released today, one death due to dengue and a total of 1,006 dengue cases this season till October 23 is the highest case count since 2018 for the same period.

Dengue cases on the rise

The total number of cases this year till October 16, a nine-and-a-half-month period, had stood at 723. Thus, 283 fresh cases have been logged in one week. The number of cases reported for the January 1-October 16 periods in the previous three years was 489 (2020); 833 (2019) and 1,310 (2018), as per the report. A total of 1,072 cases and one death, were logged in the entire year in 2020, according to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

The number of deaths due to dengue in years preceding to 2020, had stood at two in the 2019 year; four in the 2018 year; 10 in the year 2017; and 10 in 2016, according to the official tally maintained by the SDMC. The 665 cases reported in October till date, is by far the highest number of cases recorded in a month this year.

Month-wise distribution of dengue cases in 2021

The month-wise distribution of dengue cases in 2021 stands as January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7), July (16), and August (72), as per the report. In September this season, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in the last three years.

Last year, 188 dengue cases were reported in the entire month of September, and 190 in 2019. In preceding years, the corresponding figures had stood at 374 (2018), 1103 (2017), 1,362 (2016), and 6,775 (2015), according to data shared by the Delhi health department on September 22.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. According to the civic report, 154 cases of malaria and 73 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till October 16 this year in Delhi.

Total dengue cases reported in the past four years

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2036 (2019), and 1,072 (2020), as per the report. Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

Amid the spike in cases of dengue, the three civic bodies have intensified their fogging and spraying drives, even as officials on Friday had claimed that there was “enough stock” of insecticides and medicines to combat the vector-borne disease month-wise distribution of dengue cases in 2021 making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

(With Inputs From PTI)