New Delhi: Even as the Delhi is battling with a surge in COVID infection, the city is also tasked with handling a spike in dengue cases. For the last few months, Delhi witnessed a moderate spike of dengue cases even as the Arvind Kejriwal-led government said it was “fully prepared to contain” the infection and other vector-borne diseases.Also Read - Follow These Home Remedies and Yoga Asanas to Cure Dengue

Government data stated over 140 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, including 32 in June. Delhi had recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, a civic report said.

“Delhi government and all agencies of Delhi are fully prepared to contain cases vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. Today, had a long discussion with Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya and health ministers of other states on this matter,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet on Friday.

Dengue cases in Delhi: A look at key numbers

The count of dengue cases reported in Delhi this year had stood at 143 till July 2. No death due to the disease has been reported so far, as per the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The count of dengue cases reported in Delhi between January 1 and July 2 last year was 36. The corresponding figure was 20 in 2020, 26 in 2019, 33 in 2018 and 60 in 2017, the report said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. Civic officials said dengue cases were being recorded earlier this year due to a congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.

What Centre said on dengue cases spike

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya exhorted the states to launch ‘Jan Abhiyaans’ or public campaigns with ‘log bhaagidari’ (people’s participation) to enthuse and engage citizens and communities to ensure there is no mosquito breeding in the neighbourhoods.

Mandaviya, who reviewed the preparedness for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases with 13 high-burden states, through video conference, said ‘Log Bhagidaari’ is pivotal for launching ‘Jan Abhiyaan’ for vector control and elimination, a Health Ministry statement said.

The 13 high-burden states are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan Tripura, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

Symptoms of dengue

Muscle, joint, or bone pain

Rash

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Eye pain

Feeling tired

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Fighting dengue: Precautions to take

Maintain cleanliness in surroundings

Avoid water being stored in uncovered containers and unused household items

Maintain proper waste disposal

Wear full sleeves clothes

Using natural mosquito repellents

Brief: Delhi have so far recorded 143 cases of dengue till July 2, according to the government data. The Delhi government said it was prepared to contain the spread of dengue.