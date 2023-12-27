Dense Fog Engulfs Parts Of Delhi As Cold Wave Continues; Train, Flight Operations Affected, Orange Alert Issued

The dense fog also affected flight schedules at Delhi airport and officials said the arrival and departure of flights, including international flights, was delayed for about 30 minutes, due to dense fog, news agency ANI reported.

New Delhi: As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of dense fog engulfed parts of the national capital as the cold wave continues in North India. For the second consecutive day, dense fog continued to blanket several states in northern part of the country including the national capital as cold weather conditions prevail in the region. The layer of thick fog lowered the visibility in several places across the city on Wednesday morning.

Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 110 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog: Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System) said in a statement.

#WATCH | Delhi: A blanket of fog covers the national capital as temperature dips further. (Visuals from South Extension) pic.twitter.com/M85HeHkJ7m — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

The temperature in the national capital dropped to almost seven degrees. The Indian meteorological department has issued a warning of ‘dense to very dense’ fog in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 27th-29th December and over isolated pockets of North Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 27th December.

According to the Met Department Visibility recorded at 5:30 AM today was, Amritsar (airport)-0, Patiala-25; Srinagar-25; Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Ganganagar-50, Kota-500; Delhi- Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125.

Earlier, the IMD published a satellite imagery showing fog layer spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh. People in the national capital and other cities could be seen lighting bonfires and sitting beside it in a bid to keep themselves warm amid the cold weather conditions.

Train Operations Affected

The Northern Railways on Tuesday informed that 14 trains have been affected so far in the northern zone due to the dense fog prevailing over the national capital on Tuesday. “As on today, 14 trains are affected due to fog or less visibility in the Northern Zone of Indian Railways,” a statement of the Chief Public Relations Officer said.

The trains arriving late in Delhi include Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshilla, Gaya-New Delhi Magadh Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Durg-Nizamuddin Samparkkranti, Chennai-New Delhi GT Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana, Habibgang-New Delhi Bhopal Express, Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Express and Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express.

Flights Operations Affected

As many as 12 flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow airports following visibility issues due to dense fog over Delhi. According to airport, among the 12 flights, 11 have been diverted to Jaipur and one to Lucknow between 6 am and 12 pm today.

The officials earlier said that there was a slight improvement in visibility at 8.30 am when visibility was 75 meters, but it again dropped to 50 meters. The 50-meter visibility is considered zero visibility, the officials said.

The Delhi airport experienced delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights including international due to dense fog, as per the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System data today morning.

IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a dense fog alert for northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days.

Dense fog to very dense fog is likely to continue over northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days, the IMD said in its statement.

As per the IMD data, the minimum temperatures over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh stand in the range of 6-10 degrees while most parts of Rajasthan, East UP, Madhya Pradesh and some parts of north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand stands in the range of 11-12 degrees.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.