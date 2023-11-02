‘Depressed’ IIT-Delhi Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Vivek Vihar Area, Used Weight Lifting Rod To Hang Self

Panav was pursuing his degree in Textile Engineering. He resided in Vindhyachal Hostel and held the positions of cultural secretary and vice-captain of the hostel's basketball team last year.

New Delhi: A 23-year-old IIT-Delhi student died by suicide by hanging from a weight lifting rod at his house in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The body of Panav Jain, a fourth-year BTech student, was found by his parents at about 9 pm on Tuesday upon returning from their evening walk.

According to police, Panav had hanged himself with a dupatta (scarf) at the weight lifting rod which was installed at their home. The victim’s parents took him to Pushpanjali Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Panav’s father told the police that his son had been suffering from stress and depression for the past few months and was also undergoing treatment for depression.

Earlier in September, 21-year-old Anil Kumar allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at IIT Delhi. He was pursuing B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing (session 2019-2023), and was staying in the Vindhyachal Hostel of the institute.

In July, 20-year-old Ayush Ashna allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his hostel room. Ayush committed suicide in his room at the Udaigiri Hostel using a nylon rope.

