DGCA Notice To Air India, SpiceJet For Not Rostering Trained Pilots On Delhi-Bound Flights During Fog

The DGCA has issued a notice to Air India and SpiceJet for rostering non-CAT III trained pilots on Delhi-bound flights despite foggy conditions.

New Delhi: Air India and SpiceJet were served a show-cause notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for not rostering pilots trained in CAT III technology on flights bound for the Delhi Airport during foggy conditions and chilly winter weather when the visibility is low.

CAT III technology assists aircrafts in landing during dense fog and low visibility conditions and pilots trained in the said technology are better equipped to handle landings during such inclement weather conditions.

The civil aviation regulator’s notice comes amidst the backdrop of over 50 Delhi-bound flights being diverted due to low visibility on December 24-25 and December 27-28. Delhi and its adjoining area are engulfed in a blanket of thick fog over the past few days resulting in several flights being diverted to nearby airports as the visibility dipped to as low as 0-50 meters on some occasions.

“The two airlines have to respond within 14 days. The notice is for rostering non CAT III compliant pilots,” Times Of India quoted a DGCA official as saying.

What is CAT III technology?

The CAT III technology, an Instrument Landing System (ILS), is a navigation system that guides planes to the runway during inclement weather conditions such as heavy rain, fog, or snow when the visibility is low.

CAT III tech minimises the need for flight diversions as it enables landings with a visibility of 200 meters and a ceiling of 60 meters.

DGCA took 542 enforcement actions on airlines in 2023

In related news, the DGCA Wednesday said a total of 542 enforcement actions were taken in 2023, a 77 percent increase as compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out during the preceding year, to enhance safety standards in the aviation industry.

In a statement, the aviation regulator informed that it has taken stringent measures to ensure compliance with regulations through the conduct of surveillance activities on airlines, aerodrome operators, approved organisations, and aviation personnel under its regulatory control to meet laid-down safety obligations.

It said extensive surveillance mechanisms play a pivotal role in safety, mitigating potential safety risks and enhancing safety margins across the industry.

During the year 2023, DGCA said it intensified its safety oversight efforts and conducted a staggering 5,745 surveillances (4039 planned surveillances, 1706 spot checks and night surveillances), which is an all-time high.

This marked a notable increase of 26 per cent in surveillance activities compared to the year 2022, emphasising the commitment to ensure compliance and safety within the aviation landscape.

Consequent to the findings of the surveillance conducted, enforcement action on non-compliant personnel, airlines, and other operators was taken.

Significant enforcement actions for the year 2023 included the suspension of the Approved Training Organization of Air India and financial penalties on airlines like Air India, Air Asia, Indigo and Spice Jet for various non-compliances.

Enforcement actions were also taken on erring pilots or cabin crew, air traffic control officers (ATCOs), non-scheduled airlines, flying training organisations and aerodrome operators.

“DGCA’s unwavering commitment to enforcing compliance underscores the critical importance of adhering to safety regulations within the aviation sector to ensure safer skies,” the statement added.

(With ANI inputs)

