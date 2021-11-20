New Delhi: If you are living in Delhi and have a diesel car that is more than 10 years old, don’t worry. You will still be able to drive it on roads as the Delhi government has allowed people to use their decade-old diesel vehicles now. However, here’s a catch.Also Read - Rafael Nadal Takes Delivery Of New Kia EV6 GT-Line Crossover

The Delhi government said if people can convert their old diesel cars to electric engines only then they will be allowed to use it on roads in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the national capital is open to internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric retrofitting. He added that the retrofitting of diesel vehicles will enable their use beyond the prescribed 10 years as electric vehicles.

“Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to the electric engine, dept’ll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this’ll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 years,” Gahlot wrote in a tweet.

He further added that the transport department will empanel manufacturers of electric kits for retrofitting conventional internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric ones. And after it is empanelled, this will allow old diesel vehicles to continue ply in Delhi-NCR even after 10 years.

Apart from this, the Delhi government has also allowed light commercial vehicles that are electric. “Good news for Electric Light Commercial Vehicles ( L5N & N1). To drive the adoption of EVs we’ve exempted these vehicles from any prohibition from plying & idle parking on identified roads during ‘No Entry’ Hours. LCVs reg. has already seen a 95% hike since launching of EV Policy!” he said in a tweet.

It must be noted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a ban on all 10 years or older diesel cars and 15-year old petrol vehicles in the national capital. The ban order was issued by the NGT in 2015 and in 2018 by the Supreme Court.

At present, there are about 38 lakhs overaged vehicles in Delhi that are technically ineligible to ply on the roads as per the NGT and Supreme Court’s order.

In the meantime, Delhi is witnessing is a surge in the sales of electric vehicles. In recent past, the sales of electric vehicles have topped the numbers for CNG and hybrid-fuel vehicles in the city.