New Delhi: Important update for those who own a diesel car running on a BS 4 engine. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, the revamped Graded Response Action Plan – a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation- will come into force from October 1. This also means that the diesel cars with BS 4 engine can be banned in the national capital region if the air pollution level exceeds the 450 Air Quality Index (AQI) mark during the festive season.Also Read - Don't Have Valid PUC Certificates in Delhi? Get Ready To Shell Out This Much Amount
The new policy will ban four-wheelers running in the region with BS 4 engines. However, it is important to note that the policy exempt essential services vehicles. “State governments in Delhi-NCR may impose restrictions on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel light motor vehicles (four wheelers) under Stage 3,” the policy reads. Also Read - Delhi Air Pollution: Ban on Construction and Demolition Activities To Be Lifted From This Date
Here are some of the important details:
Also Read - Air Quality Panel Bans Construction Activities in Delhi-NCR; Exempts Healthcare, Railway Projects
- The ban will come into effect only when stage 3 of air pollution is reached.
- Classified under a Graded Response Action Plan approved by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Stage 3 of air pollution is marked as severe when AQI remains between 401 and 450.
- There is a different action plan for Stage 4 of air pollution when AQI breaches the 450 mark.
- Ban on entry of trucks, Delhi-registered diesel-run medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the city in case air pollution reaches Stage 4
- The policy plans to bring is barring fuel pumps in Delhi-NCR region to give fuel to vehicles that do not have a valid pollution-under-check certificate.
- It will come into effect from January 1, 2023.