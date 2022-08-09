New Delhi: Important update for those who own a diesel car running on a BS 4 engine. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, the revamped Graded Response Action Plan – a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation- will come into force from October 1. This also means that the diesel cars with BS 4 engine can be banned in the national capital region if the air pollution level exceeds the 450 Air Quality Index (AQI) mark during the festive season.Also Read - Don't Have Valid PUC Certificates in Delhi? Get Ready To Shell Out This Much Amount

The new policy will ban four-wheelers running in the region with BS 4 engines. However, it is important to note that the policy exempt essential services vehicles. “State governments in Delhi-NCR may impose restrictions on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel light motor vehicles (four wheelers) under Stage 3,” the policy reads. Also Read - Delhi Air Pollution: Ban on Construction and Demolition Activities To Be Lifted From This Date

Here are some of the important details: