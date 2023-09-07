WATCH: Specially-Abled Student Beaten Up By ABVP Members Inside JNU Campus, NSUI Claims

Home

Farooque Alam, a PhD student and a senior member of the NSUI was allegedly assaulted by some members of the ABVP inside the JNU's Kaveri hostel on Wednesday.

New Delhi: A specially-abled PhD student was allegedly beaten up by members of the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has claimed.

Physically disabled Muslim student Farooq was attacked by ABVP goons in JNU. I request @DelhiPolice to take strict action against these goons. pic.twitter.com/FyYUhFmb3b — Prashant Kanojia (@KanojiaPJ) September 6, 2023

“In a horrific incident in Kaveri hostel today, a senior warden of Kaveri hostel and their domesticated ABVP goons attacked NSUI activists and our senior activist Farooque Alam who is a physically handicapped research scholar in JNU,” NSUI–the students-wing of the Congress, wrote on X.

This is the real face of @ABVPVoice.

In a horrific incident in Kaveri hostel today, the senior warden of Kaveri hostel and their domesticated ABVP goons attacked NSUI activists and our senior activist, Farooque Alam, who is a physically handicapped research scholar at JNU. We… pic.twitter.com/BiYMRKbvGU — NSUI (@nsui) September 6, 2023

Farooque, who is pursuing his PhD from JNU and due to complete research in two months, reportedly sustained grievous injuries in the assault and was later admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi in a critical condition.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the varsity administration arrived at the Kaveri Hostel to vacate Farooque’s due to a pending court case. The JNU officials were reportedly accompanied by some ABVP members who thrashed Farooque after he protested against vacating his hostel room.

Farooque-who suffers from a debilitating disability, became unconscious due to the assault and was rushed to AIIMS in critical condition.

Following the incident, the JNU authorities issued a notice stating it would conduct an investigation against the students involved in the clash when Farooque was vacating the hostel.

Meanwhile, the NSUI condemned the assault on a physically disabled student by ABVP members. Taking to X, the NSUI claimed that the ABVP– which is the students’-wing of the BJP– are protected by JNU administration and political powers. They said that JNU is known more renowned for attacks by ABVP members rather than education.

We strongly condemn the violent attack on physically handicapped NSUI activists by ABVP goons in Kaveri hostel, JNU. Let's unite against such actions and demand#BanABVP for peaceful educational campuses.#JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/dZLVUrrpYA — NSUI (@nsui) September 6, 2023

Left-wing students group, SFI (Students’ Federation of India), also slammed the incident and urged all students to band together against the ABVP.

More details regarding the incident are awaited.

