Giving details to PTI, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal urged consumers to visit markets with their families.

“Bring back the radiance to the markets, light the lamp of enthusiasm in the city markets. Avoid online shopping. The fun of shopping is at the shop, not on the screen,” Goyal said.

Selfie points, food kiosks to attract customers

Selfie points and food kiosks have been set up, discount schemes and lucky draw coupons introduced to attract customers to the markets, Goyal said.

The CTI is also appealing to shoppers through Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, urging them to go to the markets instead of relying on e-commerce websites for their Diwali shopping, Goyal said.

On the other hand, Vishnu Bhargava and Ramesh Ahuja, CTI general secretaries said market associations in Delhi, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Bhagirath Palace, Dariba Kalan, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazaar, Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar are creating awareness about the disadvantages of online shopping among traders and shoppers.

Security beefed up

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements in markets, malls and heavy footfall areas to ensure a smooth and safe Diwali. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, especially in markets, malls, vital installations and places likely to draw large crowds.

Officials said police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets. All personnel are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “In view of the festival season, we have intensified patrolling in market areas, extra police pickets have been installed and personnel deployed.