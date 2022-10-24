New Delhi: The ugly grey sheets of smog that Delhi residents are now forced to accustomed to have once again descended in the capital city. The thick smog – hazardous to health – covered Delhi on Diwali (Monday) as residents continued to flout firecrackers ban rule. The air quality in Delhi inched closer to the ‘very poor’ category, which may soon turn ‘severe’ days after Diwali if no regard is paid to the firecrackers ban rule.Also Read - Delhi's Air Quality Stands at 259 AQI, Least Polluted in 7 Years on Diwali Eve, But...

Delhiites Flout Firecrackers Ban Rule

Despite the ban imposed on firecrackers, few shops in Delhi discreetly sold the banned products to the residents in the city. Children, teenagers and several middle-aged people were seen bursting firecrackers, flouting the rule. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi had banned bursting of firecrackers, all kinds including the green ones, and said those flouting the rule would face jail time.

On Sunday evening, the city reported a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 259, the lowest for the day before Diwali in seven years. However, pollution levels crept up at night amid a drop in temperature and wind speed as people burst firecrackers in several parts of the capital. Delhi’s AQI stood at 298 at 6 am on Monday. Out of 35 monitoring stations in the city, 19 recorded air quality in the “very poor” category, while one (Anand Vihar) reported “severe” pollution levels.

Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram: Delhi’s neighbours record ‘poor’ air quality

The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (300), Noida (299), Greater Noida (282), Gurugram (249) and Faridabad (248) reported poor air quality. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, had earlier predicted that the air quality may deteriorate to “very poor” due to calm winds and low temperatures which allow rapid accumulation of pollutants in the air.

The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution has so far remained low (up to 5 per cent) due to a slow transport-level wind speed. But, it is likely to increase to 8 per cent on Monday.

Brief: Delhi stares at yet another toxic winter as grey smog covered the capital city on Diwali (Monday) with air pollution level inching closer to ‘very poor’ category.