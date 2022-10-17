New Delhi: Diwali Fest organised by Delhi University’s Miranda House college turned chaotic when a large group of people from outside, largely men, climbed the campus wall to see the fest. The event turned into a nightmare for the students of Miranda House as it got crowded and there were reports of harassment and groping by some men on the campus.Also Read - Delhi University Admission Policy: Supreme Court to Hear St Stephen's Plea Against HC Order on Monday

Students of Miranda House allegedly experienced harassment, catcalling, and inappropriate advances mostly by men during the fest organised on the campus. On realising that the College cannot accommodate the large crowd which had gathered for the event the management asked the students to vacate the campus. Also Read - 40 DU students, Teachers Detained During Protest On Campus in Support of G N Saibaba

Following this order, a large group of people, mainly men started reacting aggressively and went out of control. “Many attendees of the fest, primarily men, went entirely out of control at this move and reacted aggressively when the administration prevented them from being on campus. They entered restricted premises like classrooms, ignored the requests of professors and staff, responded rudely to appeals to behave and invaded the students’ personal space,” the college’s Women’s Development Cell said. Also Read - DU Admissions: These Courses Emerge As Most Sought After

Sobhana, a student at the Miranda House, tweeted a video of men climbing walls to get into Miranda House and alleged that students experienced catcalling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more.

Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time. pic.twitter.com/UkMAuJZKVU — Sobhana (@sobhana__) October 15, 2022

There has been no police case on the matter yet. Delhi Police denied the claims made by the students saying that there were some minor issues for a brief period but the event was overall peaceful. “At some point, a huge crowd gathered inside and so, for some time, the entry gates had to be closed by the college administration. Some students [three or four] were trying to enter to see the Diwali Mela by climbing the walls. They were stopped and they could not enter the college premises. This is the video of that time. It is pertinent to mention that no complaint has been received as alleged by the administration also. And also, the program went very peacefully and incident free,” the police said in a statement.