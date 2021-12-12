Delhi: To provide all key information at one single point with better visibility for the passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is currently undertaking the installation of the special kind of combined information signages at its phase I and II metro stations and also on all interchange stations of Delhi Metro network.Also Read - Delhi Metro Presses 14 Anti-Smog Guns Into Service at Project Sites to Curb Air Pollution, to Install More

These specific signages are aimed at helping the passengers with all Delhi Metro-related information including ticketing, system map, first and last train timings, do's and don'ts, helpline numbers, facilities for Divyangjan, lost and found, other statutory information, among other things, DMRC said in a statement on Sunday.

Specifications of signages

These signages which are bilingual (English and Hindi both) will be LED-backlit at all the interchange and underground Metro stations for better visibility of symbols and words.

All the elevated/at grade stations of Phase-I and Phase-II of Delhi Metro network will also have similar non-backlit signages.

The left frame of signage will have common information for all stations such as ticketing information and benefits of smart cards, time zone information (fare), token/cards refund rules and recharge of smart cards via digital means.

The middle frame will have station specific information for each station such as system map-cum-fare chart, first and last train timings and DMRC website and application information.

Right Side Frame will also have common information for all stations such as penalties under Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, Do’s and Don’ts for passenger, lost and found office, helpline numbers, missing person information, facilities for divyangjan, information on DMRC’s claims commissioner and caution on CCTV surveillance.

Where to find them for better planning of journey?

These are being installed near the ticketing areas of the Metro stations so that passengers have easy access. DMRC has already installed these signages at all the interchange Metro stations and the remaining stations of Phase I and II will be installed with these signages in a phased manner by March 2022.

In a step towards overall signage standardization across the network, over 400 such signages are being installed at 158 stations of Phase I and II and all Interchange stations, informed DMRC. After completion of this exercise in Phase I and II metro stations, similar signages will also be installed at the stations of Phase III as well in due course of time, it added.