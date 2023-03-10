Home

News

Delhi

DMRC Installs Tunnel Booster Fans In Udyog Bhawan And Central Secretariat Metro Station; Details Here

DMRC Installs Tunnel Booster Fans In Udyog Bhawan And Central Secretariat Metro Station; Details Here

Tunnel Booster Fans are an important component of an underground mass transit system. In long tunnels such as the ones used in Metro systems, these tunnel booster fans assist in the ventilation process.

DMRC Installs Tunnel Booster Fans In Udyog Bhawan And Central Secretariat Metro Station; Details Here

DMRC Update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have installed a total of two tunnel booster fans at locations inside the tunnel near Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat on the HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli Yellow Line corridor on Wednesday to maintain smooth functioning of trains in the underground sections. Taking to twitter, DMRC said, “Even as the rest of the nation was busy celebrating Holi, the festival of colours on Wednesday, engineers of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were at work to install some vital components which are crucial for the smooth functioning of trains in the underground sections.”

Even as the rest of the nation was busy celebrating Holi, the festival of colours on Wednesday, engineers of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were at work to install some vital components which are crucial for the smooth functioning of trains in the underground sections. pic.twitter.com/7DTXg9pBNj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 9, 2023

You may like to read

Why are Tunnel Booster Fans important?

According to a press release by DMRC, tunnels such as the ones used in Metro systems, tunnel booster fans assist in the ventilation process. For Metro systems specifically, tunnel booster fans may be installed near the crossover to direct the air-flow in the desired direction.

How ‘Tunnel Booster Fans’ was installed?

The installation of Tunnel Booster Fans normally takes around 24 hours time. Hence, in order to avoid any inconvenience to passengers, the metro authorities have chosen Holi-day, as the ridership was generally low on that specific day.

Apart from this, the metro was also not operational till 02:30 pm and the section between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat on Yellow Line (Line-2 i.e, Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) was closed till the end of operational hours on March 08, 2023.

Nearly a hundred trained personnel led by a General Manager (GM) ranked officer was at the site during the day. The installation work of both fans was simultaneously carried out to ensure that the process took the least possible amount of time.

“A detailed mechanism for timely maintenance, repair, and refurbishment of parts and components has been put in place. These repair works are carried out accordingly under the continuous supervision of the management. As a result, DMRC has been able to maintain a punctuality rate of over 99 percent ever since the commencement of operations,” DMRC said in an official statement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.