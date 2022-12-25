Jasola Vihar Metro Station Shut Down Briefly. Read Here To Know Why

Jasola Vihar Metro station was shut down briefly on Sunday as a delivery drone crashed on its tracks.

Delhi Metro station Jasola Vihar was shut down for a few minutes on Sunday.

New Delhi: Jasola Vihar station on the Magenta line was briefly shut down on Sunday at 3pm after a drone fell on the tracks. The police quickly recovered the drone and started investigation. It turned out that a delivery drone owned by a pharmaceutical firm had crashed onto tracks.

On inspection, the police said they found some medicines in the drone. The company has been using the drone to send medicines.

“Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, or DMRC, tweeted earlier. The metro route is now open.

Experts say drones are a threat in high-security areas and using them without permission from the authorities is illegal.