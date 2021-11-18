New Delhi: Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (November 18) explained how Delhiites are drinking poison every day and not water. This report comes days after devotees took a holy dip in the heavily polluted Yamuna river to complete their Chhath Puja rituals.Also Read - Khali Meets Arvind Kejriwal, Extends Support to AAP Ahead of 2022 Punjab Polls

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has prepared a six-point plan to clean the Yamuna river to bathing standards by February 2025.

Briefing reporters on Thursday, Kejriwal said, “It took 70 years for river Yamuna to become this dirty. It cannot be cleaned within two days. I had promised people in these Delhi polls that it would be cleaned by the next polls. We have started work on war-footing. We have chalked out a six-point action plan to clean the river. I am personally monitoring it. We will be implementing the action plan and are hoping to complete the cleaning work of the river by February 2025.”

Here’s how the Delhi government plans to clean Yamuna river by February 2025:

New sewage treatment plants: The Delhi CM said the government is constructing new sewage treatment plants. Increasing sewage treatment capacity: Kejriwal added that the Delhi government is also increasing the capacity of the existing sewage treatment plants as well as upgrading those. “This will increase our sewage treatment capacity from around 600 million gallons of waste water a day to 750 MGD-800 MGD,” Kejriwal said. Upgrading old treatment plants: The technology of old sewage treatment plants is being changed and upgraded, he said. The Delhi CM said the waste water from four major drains falling in the Yamuna — Najafgarh, Badshahpur, Supplementary and Ghazipur — is being treated in-situ. Shut down industries discharging industrial waste: The government will shut down the industries discharging industrial waste into the Yamuna, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said. Slums to get sewer network: Waste water in “jhuggi-jhopri” clusters flows through storm water drains into the Yamuna. These will be connected to the sewer network, the chief minister said. The government will provide household connections in areas that have a sewer network with nominal charges. Earlier, the consumers had to get the connection themselves. De-silting, rehabilitation of sewer network: The city government has also started de-silting and rehabilitation of the sewer network.

“Our engineers and officers are hopeful that we will be able to clean the Yamuna by February 2025 with the implementation of the six-point action plan,” Kejriwal said.