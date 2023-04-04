Home

Another Dog Bite Case In Delhi: 17-Year-Old Girl Attacked By American Bully; Pet-Owner Booked

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a dog in Delhi's Neb Sarai area. The owner of the dog has now been booked by police in connection to the incident.

Delhi: The victim's neighbour, who is the owner of the American Bully dog which attacked her, was present at the scene when the incident took place. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a dog in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area and a police case was registered in connection to the incident. The victim told police that she went to the terrace of her building on March 29 when she was attacked by an American Bully dog.

Her neighbour, 60-year-old Maan Singh who is the owner of his pet dog American Bully, was present at the scene when the incident took place.

Police said the pet owner has been booked for “negligent conduct with respect to animal”. “A case under 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation is in progress,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, was quoted as saying in a report by news agency IANS.

Chowdhary said a police control room call was received at Neb Sarai police station in which the caller told police that her daughter was bitten by a dog. “The injured was a 17-year-old girl. The medico legal report of the injured was taken from the hospital,” the DCP added.

A case has now been registered in connection to the case and further probe is underway, police said.

Rise of dog-bite cases in Delhi

There has been an increase of dog bite cases in Delhi in the past six months. On 12 March, two children – five-year-old and seven-year-old – were mauled to death by stray dogs in a forest area in Vasant Kunj’s Ruchi Vihar. Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital reported 29,698 dog-bite cases while Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) in the national capital recorded 18,183 dog bite cases in the last six months, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) summoned Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner to appear before it on March 17. “In view of the sensitivity of the matter, the Commission considers it appropriate to issue Summons to your good offices to physically appear before the Commission on March 17, 2023 (Friday) along with an action taken report of the matter. Take notice that if you fail to comply with this Order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance,” the NCPCR stated.

On March 14, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi instructed officials to come with an action plan to control the menace of stray dogs. “The mayor asked the officials to prepare an action plan within a week on the issue of saving Delhiites from stray dogs. On this issue, the Mayor has called a meeting of NGOs related to animals, Gaushala operators and veterinary experts on Wednesday,” officials told PTI.

