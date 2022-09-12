Delhi: In the wake of rising unfortunate incidences of dog bites, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has urged residents of the national capital to get their pet dogs registered. Non compliance with this norm may lead to severe actions as well. Senior officials of the veterinary department of MCD said that Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates registration of pet dogs with civic body, but “residents have remained reluctant to come forward to get their pets registered”.Also Read - Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Central Govt Fixes Maximum Number Of Seats At 250

"We appeal to citizens to get their pet dogs registered at the earliest, otherwise appropriate action can be taken as per DMC Act. The rule applies even to those who have adopted stray dogs as pets," it added. Dog-bite cases have been reported in the last few days in Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of the region.

WHY REGISTERATION OF PET DOGS IS IMPORTANT?

Under the section 399 of Delhi Municipal Act 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation, MCD said in a statement.

The section also gives power to the MCD to detain a dog found in a public place, if a pet dog is not registered with the civic body

Non compliance to the law will attract legal action for the pet owners. There is also a provision of fining pet-owner and even carrying out prosecution.

registration process helps in maintaining the exact count of pet dogs that are vaccinated against the rabies virus, in different zones

It will help in tracing a missing pet with the help of a registration number that the dog will sport

The purpose of the exercise is to prepare a database of pet dog owners, control illegal practices like unregistered dog breeding, and monitor pet's vaccination schedules, the statement further read.

In order to facilitate pet-owners, MCD is providing convenient and hassle-free online facility for dog registration.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR REGISTRATION

While there is an option for all the pet owners in Delhi to register their dogs online, here is the list of documents that will be required at the time of submission.

Anti-rabies vaccination certificate A photograph of the animal Residence proof and Identity proof of the owner

Visit the online portal of MCD and get your dog registered at the earliest.