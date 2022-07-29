New Delhi: A domestic help and his relative was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs. 8 crore from his employer’s house in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. The accused has been identified as Mohan Kumar (26), a resident of Bihar has been taken into custody while his relative has been sent to the juvenile justice board (JJB) home due to age verification requirements, the Delhi police confirmed.Also Read - Delhi Police Arrests Murder Suspect After 13 Years; Tattoo Led The Way. Here Is How

According to the police, On July 4, the complainant reported that he along with his family members left for the US to attend a family function and had handed over the house keys to Kumar who was working as a domestic help for the last five years. Also Read - Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila to be Revamped as Food Hubs: Arvind Kejriwal

On July 18, the complainant was informed by his other servant and relatives that Kumar had committed theft and run away with their car, cash and jewellery worth around Rs. 8 to 10 crore. Also Read - President-Elect's Swearing-in Today: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Vehicles. List of Roads to Avoid

During investigation, when the police checked the footage from CCTV cameras in the area, the accused was seen carrying a suitcase in the complainant’s car. He drove the car to Ramesh Nagar Metro Station where he abandoned the vehicle.

Footage showed Kumar with another person in the car. The second person was identified as Kumar’s distant relative who had came to Punjabi Bagh just a day before the incident.

A police team went to Bihar and apprehended the relative on Sunday from Sheohar district. Kumar was also arrested on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

A huge quantity of stolen jewellery along with Rs. 5,04,900 in cash were recovered from them. Efforts are on to recover the remaining stolen jewellery and cash, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)