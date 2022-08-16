The deceased were identified as Dolly Roy (45) and Vimla Devi (70). Officials probing the case said that cash and valuables were missing from the house and preliminary investigation suggests that the assailants had a friendly entry in the house. The official said that they were examining the CCTV footages of the area to get a clue about the assailants and several teams have been formed to crack the case. Also Read - Real Life Imitates Reel: Inspired By Movie 'Special 26', 7 Men Pose As Officers & Rob Wellness Centre In Delhi