New Delhi: A 70-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were stabbed to death by unknown assailants in Delhi's Shahdara area in the early hours of Tuesday. The bodies were recovered by the septuagenarian woman's grandsons after they returned from a trip to Rishikesh and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. The bodies with stab wounds were reportedly lying in their respective bedrooms on the ground and first floor of their house, said police, adding that a case has been regisgtered.

The deceased were identified as Dolly Roy (45) and Vimla Devi (70). Officials probing the case said that cash and valuables were missing from the house and preliminary investigation suggests that the assailants had a friendly entry in the house. The official said that they were examining the CCTV footages of the area to get a clue about the assailants and several teams have been formed to crack the case.

Delhi Double Murder: How Did The Incident Take Place?

"They were at home when the incident happened. Vimla has two sons, both were not in Delhi. This morning when the two sons reached Delhi, they found the door closed from inside. They opened it with another key. When they went inside they discovered the bodies lying in pool of blood," said a senior police official.

“The assailants even tied the pet dog with a rope. We have sent the bodies for the post-mortem and lodged a murder case,” said the police.

The double murder comes nearly 4 days after a 25-year-old hotel management student was stabbed to death in full public view in the Malviya Nagar area of Delhi. The incident which took place on Thursday night was caught on CCTV. The deceased was identified as Mayank.