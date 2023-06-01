Home

Double Murder In Delhi: Highly Decomposed Bodies Of Mother, Daughter Found In Flat In Krishna Nagar Area

According to police, the entrance of the flat had a twin locking system -- one at the main entrance gate and another at the main door which could be opened only after authorisation.

New Delhi: Highly decomposed bodies of a 64-year-old woman and her daughter bearing injury marks were found in their flat in Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area on Wednesday with police suspecting that they were murdered. The deceased have been identified as Rajrani Lal, a retired official of All India Radio, and her daughter Ginni Karar (36).

A neighbour made a PCR call around 8 pm on Wednesday complaining about foul smell emanating from a flat on the first floor of a building in Krishna Nagar’s E Block, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

Rohit Meena, DCP Shahdara, said, “We were informed about a foul smell coming from a first-floor apartment at Krishna Nagar E block at 8 pm. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of a 65-year-old woman and her 36-year-old daughter from inside the flat. Prima facie, it appears that a third person known to the deceased might have been inside the apartment. We are probing all angles.”

Delhi | We received a call from the residents of Krishna Nagar that, a foul smell is coming from a house in E-block. We reached the spot and found 2 bodies. The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Rajrani and her 36-year-old daughter Ginni. There are no signs of forced… pic.twitter.com/hQAvF0p178 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023



The bodies were found to be in a highly decomposed state and maggot-infested, police said.

According to police, the entrance of the flat had a twin locking system — one at the main entrance gate and another at the main door which could be opened only after authorisation.

A case of murder has been registered, a senior police officer said, adding that prima facie it looks like friendly entry.

An investigation is underway and some leads have been obtained, the official said, adding multiple that teams have been formed to nab the accused.

