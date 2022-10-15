Noise pollution hotspots in Delhi: About 23 locations across Delhi have been identified by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) as noise pollution hotspots. This information was a part of a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The “hotspots” were identified on the basis of real-time noise monitoring data assessed at 31 locations. These 23 hotspots have been identified on the basis of real-time noise monitoring data assessed for a year from January to December 2021 at 31 locations in the city. The hotspots were identified as those locations “where the noise level exceeds the standards by 10 decibels (A) or more in the day and night time,” said an Indian Express report.Also Read - One Dead, Two Seriously Injured In Multi-vehicle Accident In Delhi

The report further shares the list of areas that have been identified as hotspots. The locations include Jahangirpuri, Ashok Vihar, Karol Bagh, Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Mandir Marg, Punjabi Bagh, Mundka, and Rohini. These locations have been grouped based on land use. The noise monitoring station at Jahangirpuri, for instance, is in a residential area, while the ones at Kashmere Gate and Anand Vihar are in commercial areas, and the station at Wazirpur is in an industrial area. The limits specified by noise standards in industrial, commercial, and residential areas are different. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi Makes Special Arrangements, Sets 1,100 Ghats And More | Check Details Here

The station at Jahangirpuri, located in K Block, recorded noise levels well above the noise limit between 8 am and 5 pm on Friday, as indicated by the DPCC’s real-time noise monitoring data. The noise limit for a residential area in the daytime is 55 dB (A). The noise level at 10 am on Friday was 70.4 dB. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Check Moonrise (Chaand Nikalne Ka Samay) Timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Other Cities