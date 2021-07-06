New Delhi: After shopping markets, now over 66 dairies in Kondli and Gharoli village of east Delhi have been directed to shut down for violating the prescribed environmental guidelines. This was informed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. Also Read - Delhi Air Quality Likely to Turn 'Severe' During Diwali, Giant Air Purifier Installed in East Delhi | Top Points

Giving further details, the DPCC said it has asked the 66 dairies to submit an environment damage compensation of Rs 1 lakh each for operating without consent and discharging wastewater and cow dung into drains in the area.

The details of the violation of guidelines came to limelight after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), DPCC and East Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted joint inspections at Kondli, Gharoli villages and Gharoli dairy farms between June 4 and June 7.

After doing the visit, the teams found 66 dairies operating without obtaining consent under the Water Act and violating the “Guidelines for Environmental Management of Dairy Farms and Gaushalas” issued by the CPCB.

The DPCC said that the dairies have been issued closure notice and directed to deposit environmental compensation of Rs 1 lakh within 15 days, failing which necessary action will be initiated against them as per law.

The pollution control body has also written to the EDMC to conduct regular inspection to ensure that these dairies do not resurface again and also to keep a check on establishment of new dairies.