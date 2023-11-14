Home

Delhi AQI: This Hospital To Open Special OPD For Pollution-Related Illnesses

A major government hospital in Delhi is establishing a special OPD for patients dealing with pollution-related illnesses as the hazardous AQI levels have affected various organs of human body.

Dr Ajay Shukla, Director RML Hospital

New Delhi: Delhi has been battling air pollution for almost a month now as AQI levels dwindle between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories. Despite the various measures taken up by the government and also imposing a cracker ban in the national capital, the Delhi AQI post Diwali has been dangerously high, reaching ‘hazardous’ levels. The polluted air of Delhi is causing several health problems among the citizens and is adversely affecting the various organs of the human body. Amid the rising AQI levels and thus pollution, the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital of the city has decided to set up a special OPD for people who are dealing with pollution-related illnesses. Know all about it..

RML Hospital To Set Up Special OPD For Pollution-Related Illnesses

With Delhi’s air pollution deteriorating, authorities of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, a government hospital in the city, have decided to establish a special Out-Patient Department (OPD) for pollution-related illnesses. “We have decided that a special OPD will run for pollution-related illnesses where comprehensive care can be given to the patients and will include a multi-departmental clinic because pollution affects multiple organs,” said Dr Ajay Shukla, Director of RML Hospital.

Five Depts To Be Part Of Special OPD: Director, RML Hospital

Dr Ajay Shukla has further said that a special OPD has been made in view of the rising number of patients because of pollution. “Five departments, including ENT, skin, respiratory tract, eye, and psychiatric departments, will be there. The OPD will run on Monday afternoons from 2 pm to 4 pm…Special OPD has been made as there is almost a 30% rise in the number of patients because of pollution,” he added.

Here’s What Happened In The Pollution-Review Meeting

Meanwhile, following the pollution review meeting with the officers of the Environment Department at the Delhi Secretariat, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Rai said, “Anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of CAQM. Under this, BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles will remain banned.” “All trucks, except those carrying essential goods and connected to essential services and CNG and electric trucks, will not be allowed to enter Delhi,” Rai added.

(Inputs from ANI)

