New Delhi: Due to the daunting rise in the coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid hospital constructed by the Defence R&D Organisation (DRDO), which was shut two months ago, near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi will reopen for Covid patients on Monday. Also Read - Delhi Likely to Face Water Shortage For a Week. Here's Why

The free of cost 500-bed facility features oxygen beds, a large number of ventilators, basic testing facilities and air-conditioning, as per WHO standards. However, if a patient suffers a neuro or cardiac case, the patient will be referred to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the treatment. Also Read - Delhi: Doctor Held For Procuring Loans by Forging Wife's Signature, Documents

“The 1,000-bed facility, which was set up near airport [last year], was wound up in February first week. Now again a 500-bed facility is being set up at the same place. By Monday it should start taking patients. About 250 beds will be ready by Monday. Remaining in another few days,” The Hindu quoted DRDO spokesperson Narendra Kumar Arya. Also Read - Delhi Records 10,732 COVID Cases in Highest Ever Single-Day Spike

DRDO has taken this decision in the wake of the rapidly deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Over 25,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day surge in the national capital to date. There are now 69,799 active cases in Delhi.

The total cases in Delhi now stand at 8,27,998, including 7,46,239 recoveries while the death count stands at 11,960. Meanwhile India has reported 2,73,810 new COVID19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, earlier in the day, flagged a shortage of oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the city during his press meet. Kejriwal had announced that there will be a week-long lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). Although essential services, food services and medical services will continue to function. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it, Kejriwal said.

Documents required to get admission in the facility?

Please note that, as per the reports, for admission into the facility, a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) COVID-19 positive report and Aadhaar card would be necessary.

(With inputs from ANI)