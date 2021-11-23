New Delhi: In another milestone for the DMRC, ‘driverless train operations’ on the 57-km Pink Line of the Delhi Metro is all set to be inaugurated on November 25, officials said on Tuesday. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will inaugurate it via video-conferencing, slated to be held at 11:30 am, the DMRC said.Also Read - Air Pollution: Strong Winds Bring Temporary Relief in Delhi; Ban on Construction Lifted, WFH Till Nov 26

India’s first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said that his government, unlike its predecessors, had taken growing urbanisation as an opportunity and had asserted that metro train services would be extended to 25 cities by 2025 from the current 18. Also Read - DDMA Allows Standing Passengers in Delhi Metro, Buses to Tackle Pollution

The DMRC officials then had said the Pink Line, spanning Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, would also have driverless operations by mid-2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had majorly affected operations of the Delhi Metro. Also Read - DMRC To Roll Out Driverless Metro on Pink Line Soon | All you Need to Know

Delhi Metro had begun its commercial operation on December 25, 2002, a day after the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated DMRC’s first stretch, spanning 8.2 km from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, with just six stations. The DMRC network’s current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations including the Noida Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon.