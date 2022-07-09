Delhi Crime: A birthday party in Delhi’s Dwarka area took an ugly turn after a drunk neighbour stabbed a woman and her two daughters as he was denied food by them after a birthday party, it was learnt on Saturday.Also Read - Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain, Thundershowers on Sunday After a Week's Break

The incident took place on the intervening night of June 5-6 when the accused, identified as Vicky, barged into their neighbour’s house, a family of seven people, parents, four daughters and one son, at around 12.30 a.m. and asked for food. Also Read - RBI Imposes Restrictions, Withdrawal Limits On 4 Cooperative Banks. Check Details here

The family had, on that particular night, celebrated the birthday of their 5-year-old son and the sisters had organised a small party for their brother. Also Read - Delhi May Get Respite From Muggy Weather Today As IMD Predicts Thundershowers Towards Night

“The accused who was completely drunk asked for food to which my mother told him that now everything has been finished and you please go to your home,” the complainant, one of the daughters, said in the FIR registered by the police. She alleged that within 10 minutes the accused came back with a knife and started threatening to kill all of them.

“He stabbed my mother twice — first on the stomach and then on the shoulder. My elder sister, who came to rescue my mother, was also stabbed on the left abdomen and her intestines came out,” the FIR read. At this time, the complainant’s younger sister also tried to intervene but she was also stabbed on her hand by the accused person.

As there was a lot of noise, people quickly gathered there and got hold of the accused and thrashed him. Meanwhile, the police also reached the spot and took both the victims and the accused in separate vehicles to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. As the women were grievously injured, they were not able to make any statement to the police then.

Later, based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Vicky and took him into custody.

(With agency inputs)