Home

News

Delhi

Drunk Passenger Onboard Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo Flight Tries to Open Emergency Door, Arrested

Drunk Passenger Onboard Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo Flight Tries to Open Emergency Door, Arrested

Airlines have witnessed many such incidents of unruly behaviour by some air passengers in the last few months. Notably, the first three months of 2023 has already seen eight arrests so far in unruly passenger incidents.

Drunk Passenger Onboard Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo Flight Tries to Open Emergency Door, Arrested

New Delhi: In another incident of unruly behavior by an air passenger, a 40-year-old drunk passenger has been booked for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap of the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, said an official release from IndiGo. According to the release, the incident took place in flight number 6E 308 from IGI Airport at around 7:56 AM on Friday.

Detailing the incident IndiGo stated, “A passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state.”

You may like to read

“On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight,” the airlines said.

The passenger has been identified as R Pratheek, 30, a native of Nawabganj in Kanpur. He was handed over to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel by the flight crew on arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Airlines have witnessed many such incidents of unruly behaviour by some air passengers in the last few months. Reportedly, six people were held in 2022 for creating a ruckus on flights. Notably, the first three months of 2023 has already seen eight arrests so far in unruly passenger incidents.

At the end of March, two passengers on an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai continued consuming alcohol onboard despite multiple warnings from the crew, and then verbally abused the crew and co-passengers.

In another incident that took place last week of March, another drunk passenger allegedly vomited and defecated inside the IndiGo flight while he was travelling from Guwahati to Delhi. The incident reportedly took place on March 26 and the mess was later cleaned by the women cabin crew.

Recently, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was reported to have accidentally opened the emergency door of an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli in December, 2022. Addressing the incident, the airline operator said, “The passenger immediately apologised. As per SOPs, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight’s departure.”

In order to deal with unruly behaviour on-board, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued CAR, Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled “Handling of unruly/ disruptive passengers”.

As per the procedure defined in the CAR, airlines are required to follow a prescribed procedure for holding passengers accountable before they are placed in the ‘No Fly List’ by the airline. Based on the information provided by the airlines, ‘No Fly List’ is maintained by the DGCA.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.