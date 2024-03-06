Dry Day In Delhi TODAY; Liquor Shops To Remain Shut Across NCR Due To THIS Reason

According to reports, the Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months. There are 21 dry days according to the currently operational old excise regime.

New Delhi: The Delhi government recently announced a series of dry days in the national capital, affecting over 550 liquor vends. These dry days, occurring on specific dates in March, entail a temporary prohibition on the sale of alcohol. The four dry days in March are scheduled around significant cultural and religious events, including Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29.

Every year, the Excise department implements dry days during prominent cultural and religious celebrations. This measure aims to uphold the sanctity and solemnity of these occasions by restricting the sale of liquor in shops, bars, and restaurants.

List of Dry Days in March

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti -March 6 Maha Shivaratri- March 8 Holi- March 25 Good Friday- March 29

Types of Dry Day

National Dry Day: Where both Sale of Alcohol by Wine Shops / Liquor Shops/ Serving and /or Sale or Serving of Alcohol by Pubs, Hotels, Restaurants in all forms is Prohibited in all Cities / States of India. India has 3 National Dry Days :- Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Other Dry Day: But – other than these 3 National Dry Days on other dry days – Sale of Alcohol is banned and thus Liquor Shops are closed, but Hotels, Bars and Restaurants can serve in Alcohol within there premises (unless a Notification came from State Excise department came in for Stopping sale of Alcohol).

State Level Dry Day: Apart from it – Sale of Alcohol / Serving of Alcohol by Pubs. Hotels, Restaurants will also be banned on Elections as per Election Calendar from 1st April 2024 to 31st May 2024 in select states.

There are 21 dry days according to the currently operational old excise regime. The number of dry days under the Excise Policy 2021-22 were reduced to three only, inviting sharp attack from the BJP on the ruling AAP over liquor vends opening on religious festivals.

In October 2022, the Delhi government had declared Dussehra, Diwali, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Valmiki Jayanti as dry days.

