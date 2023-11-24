Home

News

Dry Day In Delhi Today On Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day

Dry Day In Delhi Today On Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day

Dry day: The Delhi government announced a dry day on November 24 in observance of Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day.

Dry Day In Delhi Today On Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

New Delhi: All liquor outlets will be closed in the national capital on November 24 as the Delhi Government has announced a dry day in observance of Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day. In addition, liquor shops, bars, and pubs will also remain closed on Friday to mark the occasion. Guru Teg Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru, who played a crucial role in the development and establishment of Sikhism. The sale of liquor will also be prohibited on Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is on November 27.

Trending Now

However, as per the latest order by the Delhi excise department, Christmas (December 25) will no longer be a dry day in the national capital.

You may like to read

Dry Day in Delhi on Chhath Puja

Earlier, the national capital witnessed a dry day the Chhath Puja celebration on November 19, the Delhi Excise Commissioner has issued an order declaring November 19 as a ‘Dry Day’ in the capital city.

“In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that November 19 shall be observed as “Dry Day” in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all L-1, L1F, L-2, L-3, L-4, L-5, L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE, L-8, L-9, L-10, L-11, L-14, L-18, L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34 and L-35 licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi,” the order read.

“The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list,” the order further stated.

“All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises,” it said. “The licensee’s business premises shall be kept closed on dry day,” it added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.