DTC Bus Drivers in Delhi Will Face Action If They Don’t Stop For Women Passengers

New Delhi: The drivers of the DTC buses will now face action if they don’t stop for women passengers in the national capital, a warning has come from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Posting a video of one such incident, Kejriwal said the bus driver has been being punished.

Notably, the AAP government had in 2019 launched the free bus ride scheme for women in the national capital and from that time, they present a status report every year in the Budget on the number of women who have availed this facility.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the drivers of the DTC buses who do not stop for women will face severe action.

“There are complaints that some drivers do not stop the bus on seeing women as the ride for women is free. This will not be tolerated at all. Strict action is being taken against this bus driver,” Mr Kejriwal said in his tweet posted in Hindi.

Kejriwal had earlier this month announced that his government will introduce a scheme for private aggregators to run premium buses to cater to middle-class and upper-middle-class commuters.

However, he said that there will be no provision of free travel for women in them. He also added that these premium buses will be air-conditioned and equipped with Wi-Fi, GPS, CCTV and a panic button.

Saying that the ticket fares will be decided by the aggregators, Kejriwal said there will be only one condition – the fare of a particular route should be higher than that of DTC).

It should be noted that the DTC is the largest public transport entity in the National Capital Region (NCR) that has the fleet strength of 3,920 buses. Out of total number, 3,620 are low-floor CNG buses, and 300 electric buses.

