New Delhi: In a major embarrassment for the Delhi government, one of the electric buses broke down midway near Rohini Depot on Wednesday. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) said that it happened because of high vehicle temperature beyond the specified limit adding that the bus stopped because of an in-built security feature and was put back on the road within two hours after a team attended to it.Also Read - Delhi Government Extends Delhi Retail Liquor Licence By 2 Months

150 e-buses had been added to Delhi’s bus fleet on Tuesday as part of the DTC’s plan to procure 300 e-buses. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 150 new electric buses from Indraprastha Depot on Tuesday. Also Read - Delhi Government Likely To Provide Subsidies On Purchase Of e-bike Soon

“Electric Bus no 2610 had an indication of increased temperature beyond specified/designed limit and therefore vehicle stopped automatically, due to its inbuilt safety feature. The response team reached immediately, attended the bus and put it on road within two hours,” said DTC in a tweet. Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: City Reports Sharp Decline in Cases at 799

The DTC Karamchari Union said bus number DL 516G D2610, which was from Rohini Depot Sector 37, broke down around 4 p.m. on the day of launch.

CM Kejriwal along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also had a short ride on the electric bus from Indraprastha Depot to Rajghat Depot after flagging off the fleet. Kejriwal also announced a three-day free ride for commuters in these buses starting from Tuesday.