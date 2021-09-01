New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has extended the contactless e-ticketing trial on its buses till September 30, as per an order issued here. Currently, the trial is going on in over 3,700 DTC and more than 3,000 Cluster scheme buses. An order issued by the DTC on Tuesday extended the ongoing trial in its buses through the Chartr mobile app till September 30. The trial was extended as per the recommendations of a task force formed by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The contactless ticketing trial in 29 DTC buses was started in September last year, with a view to protect the bus conductor and passengers from COVID-19 infection.Also Read - Delhi Transport Corporation Home guards protest over non-payment of salary

In the last one year, e-ticketing transactions per day have increased to over 15,000, said a DTC official. The DTC, in its order, has also directed for the display of QR codes and posters to download the Chartr app for further awareness among passengers. The number of passengers going for e-ticketing is on the rise due to a 10 per cent rebate in it, the official said. Also Read - Delhi transport corporation (DTC) strike disrupts bus services in Delhi, commuters hit

The ‘Chartr’ app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore. The app can be used to buy tickets by feeding the fare or the destination in it. Payments can be made through various digital modes. Also Read - Delhi Transport Corporation goes for strike after driver's murder