New Delhi: The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday launched a helpline number to address queries of students about the admissions process in the Delhi University. Releasing the helpline number — 9268030030 — NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said as a student organization, it is their duty not to let the students face any kind of trouble. "We have always understood the problems of the students. Today people belonging to other ideologies are also joining us. All the students should be vaccinated at the earliest and after that the student union elections should be held," said Kundan.

NSUI national secretary and Delhi in-charge Nitish Gaur said his organisation will help students from all over the country in a big way through this helpline number, which will also be shared on the social media. Former NSUI state president Akshay Lakra said soon more students will also join NSUI after being impressed by the work done by NSUI during the corona period.

Meanwhile, former Delhi unit president of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Ram Niwas Bishnoi joined the NSUI. "The ABVP was sitting at home when NSUI was helping the whole country during the corona period. I have joined NSUI influenced by the thoughts of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

(Based on PTI inputs)