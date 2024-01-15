‘Dunki’ Network With Links To Bangladesh Busted By Delhi Police

The accused revealed that they have been actively working in the area of international human trafficking.

Human Trafficking Syndicate: An international human trafficking or “Dunki” network was busted by the Delhi Police in which they arrested six persons and recovered over 200 passports, fake police clearance certificates, fake education certificates, and fake permits of European countries, among others, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mohd. Ali Akbor (49); a Bangladesh national, Mohd. Ibraheem (44); Mohd. Mudassir Khan (33); Dheeraj Kumar Bishnoi (26); Gaurav Gulati (24); and Narender Arya (48), said the police.

Before this, they arrested Mohd. Anowar Kazi (22), Mohd. Kholilur Rahman (22), and Mohd. Younus Khan (42), all Bangladesh nationals.

The organization was uncovered after specific information on January 4 revealed that a Bangladesh national, who is living in India illegally and is involved in trafficking activities will arrive in the Mayur Vihar area, said an official privy to the case.

“A trap was laid and Kazi along with Rahman and Hossain, were apprehended,” said the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Achin Garg.

During the investigation, they were asked to produce their valid travel documents upon which Kazi produced his original passport.

“The said passport also had a previous X-Misc Double Entry Visa with special endorsement. He was also found in possession of a Greek Work Permit along with other miscellaneous documents. The mobile phone of Kazi was also checked, and it was revealed that he was in constant touch with agents/traffickers involved in this organised crime syndicate. He was also asking the one trafficker to create his fake Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, and other such Indian nationality documents,” said Garg.

Rahman did not have any original travel document, i.e., a passport with a valid visa, however, he was found in possession of a coloured photocopy of a passport bearing with X-Double Entry Visa valid till September 4, 2023, with special endorsement as “Greece Visa Application Centre New Delhi” along with a work permit in Greek language and other miscellaneous documents.

“Hossain told police that he had submitted his passport to a European Country Embassy in Delhi for visa stamping and showed a copy of his valid passport and visa on his mobile phone. His phone was also checked, and it was revealed that he was also in constant touch with multiple agents/traffickers involved in this organised crime syndicate,” said the official.

During the investigation, the three accused, Younus Khan, Ibraheem, and Akbor were arrested from Sarita Vihar and 12 passports, 10 mobile phones, about 150 notary documents of Bangladesh of 150 individuals, 50 Bangladesh Police Clearance Certificates and multiple other incriminating articles like diaries, list of victims, etc. were recovered.

“The accused revealed that they have been actively working in the area of international human trafficking along with their boss in Dhaka who runs a manpower consultancy and other associates in Bangladesh and India, sending people from Bangladesh to European countries using Donkey Routes through India,” said the official.

(With IANS inputs)

